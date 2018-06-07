Woman charged with giving suspect gun in deadly Circle K robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A tip to Crimestoppers led Bibb County Deputies to the suspect involved a deadly armed robbery at the Circle K on Riverside Drive.

36-year-old India JqQuary Whitson is now facing charges in the investigation.

She was found at the Value Place Inn on Harrison Road.

Deputies say she drove 39-year-old Shamir Deangelo Terry to the store and gave him the gun that was used during the crime.

Terry was shot and killed by deputies after the robbery.

Deputies say he walked in the store Sunday and pointed a gun at an employee.They say he fired the gun after becoming frustrated with the employee and then took cash from the register and ran toward the Applebee’s parking lot. That’s when a deputy, who happened to be in the area, was alerted to the suspect by someone passing by. The deputy and suspect got in an “altercation,” which continued to the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road.

Terry pulled out a handgun during the altercation and was shot by deputies. He died from his injuries after he was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.