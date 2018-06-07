Former X-Mart employee sentenced for helping husband rob sex shop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former employee at Macon’s X-Mart will spend the next six years in prison for helping her husband rob the sex shop where she worked in 2017, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Whitney Taylor Frost, 24, pleaded guilty to armed robbery Thursday after police say was she unlocked the X-Mart’s doors for her husband Russell, who entered with a knife demanding money from Whitney and another employee. Whitney handed over cash and Russell left the adult store.

Whitney Frost was sentenced to 15 years, six of them in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

Russell Frost was sentenced to 15 years on Monday.