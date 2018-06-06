UPDATE: Inmate, who escaped, faces two new charges

Shane Joe Saip is being charged with one county of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and one account of Escape.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – 41NBC is learning more about the consequences two inmates are facing after escaping from Houston County Detention Center.

Shane Joe Saip appeared in court Wednesday morning. He’s facing two more charges. Records say he’s being charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Escape.

Jail Administrator Major Alan Everidge says Saip and Willie Driver have moved to the highest classification. Meaning, the pair has been moved to administrative segregation.

This coming after Saip and Driver were taking trash out Monday night as a part of kitchen duty. The two took a run for it.

We have confirmed, the dumpster is not fenced in.

Deputies caught Driver, not long after, but Saip led investigators on a 15 hour man-hunt. He was finally caught Tuesday morning.

Their next court appearance is yet to be determined.

Everidge says the deputy that escorted them to the dumpster followed protocol. The investigation will decide if it’s time to update procedures to prevent escapes in the future.