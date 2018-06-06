Suicide prevention and bullying among topics at Upcoming Peach County Youth Summit

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A youth summit happening later this month is offering participants a chance to explore issues that affect their community.

The Peach County Health Department is teaming up with Mount Olive CME church to put on the event.

Organizers say this is a chance for children and teenagers, ages 10 to 19, to get information that could help them make smart choices.

“We want them to learn about the consequences of poor decisions at the Youth Summit rather than in their actual lives,” said Brittney Stewart, Adolescent Health and Youth Development Coordinator with North Central Health District.

The topics during the event range from bullying, suicide prevention, to dating & health relationships, teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease awareness.

It’s happening Friday, June 22nd from 1 PM to 3 PM and Saturday, June 23rd from 12 PM to 2 PM at Mount Olive CME Church. It’s located on 1206 Knoxville Street in Fort Valley.