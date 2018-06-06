Restaurant Report Card: El Jalapeno Mexican Restaurant

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s all about hospitality and good food at a new Mexican restaurant across from Robins Air Force Base.

El Jalapeno opened up around April and is putting a priority on being fun and delicious!

“I receive all my customers with a smile like I have right now,” server Alexander Flores said with a laugh.

At El Jalapeno, the food reigns supreme – it’s got a mix of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food.

“We’ve got in lots of customers that have been saying lots of compliments about the food,” Flores said. “All of the food is done homemade, fresh.”

The folks at El Jalapeno were very welcoming towards us here at 41NBC, even insisting I get in a group picture with the employees, who are from areas across Central America.

“Just us being all together it’s awesome,” Flores said. “Not only because the restaurant is called Mexican but it’s awesome to have different cultures because we are one, we are united as one.”

We ordered up the house special and chicken enchiladas and washed it down with a delicious Horchata drink. Yummy! Scrumptious food, good service and a perfect health inspection score – that’s what we look for at 41NBC.

“Since we are always a team, working hard, bringing out the food, cleaning, checking restrooms every hour…with that being down we got the 100 A,” Flores said.

El Jalapeno Mexican Restaurant on Hwy. 247 in Warner Robins is making the grade this week.

Here are your other scores this week:

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant on Riverside Dr – 95

Grow on Riverside Dr – 95

King Chef Restaurant on Shurling Dr – 100

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q on Russell Pkwy – 94

Fish Bay on W Clinton St – 100

Golden Corral on Veterans Blvd – 95

Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen on N Wayne St – 93

Good scores this week!