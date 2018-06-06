Middle Georgia stays warm, with increased humidity through the week

Good Evening!

The sun returned today and so did the heat as temperatures reached the 90’s and upper 80’s once again. It would appear 90’s are here to stay for the next few days, but Thursday should say dry for much of Middle Georgia



A low pressure system moves in from the Gulf of Mexico, into the Florida Panhandle. This will usher in increased humidity as well as scattered afternoon storm chances through the remainder of the forecast period.



This means weekend plans could see a few scattered showers, with the possibility of a few storms becoming strong. Main threats would be lightning and gusty winds.