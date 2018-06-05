Tattnall star, pair of Mercer Bears taken on Day 2 of MLB Amateur Draft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Mercer Bears were selected in the Major League Baseball amateur draft Tuesday.

Pitcher Austin Cox, a former FPD Viking, was taken by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round with the 152nd overall pick. Reliever Robert Broom went in the tenth round at No. 313 overall to the Cleveland Indians.

Cox and Broom, the first duo in school history to be taken within the first 10 rounds, are two of several Bears expected to be taken in the draft, which continues Wednesday.

Tattnall star drafted by Philadelphia



The Philadelphia Phillies chose Tattnall Square Academy senior Logan Simmons in the fifth round with the 167th overall pick.

The shortstop, who signed a letter of intent with Georgia Tech in November, helped lead the Trojans to their tenth state title this past season.