Senator: Trump admin agrees Congress must OK any N. Korea nuke deal

“They know that the Constitution requires them to not only get consent but to get advice,” Risch said, speaking of the Trump administration’s approach on North Korea.

Other senators pointed out that any significant permanent change to U.S. sanctions against North Korea would require an act of Congress, under a 2016 law that made certain North Korea sanctions mandatory.

“Congress needs to be involved in this,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. “We might have to act, because our sanctions regime is mandatory.”

Also at the hearing, NBC News North Korea analyst Victor Cha, who dropped out of consideration earlier this year to be Trump’s ambassador to South Korea, testified that he doubts that Kim Jong Un intends to give up his nuclear weapons.

“For over 50 years they’ve been working on this thing, and the notion that they are ready to show up in Singapore and say, ‘Here, it’s all yours now,’ I’m skeptical about it,” he said.