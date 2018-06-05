NWS Survey: Storms on Sunday brought 90 mph winds to Monroe and Lamar Counties

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Severe storms in Middle Georgia caused widespread damage including trees down and uprooted.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City performed a damage survey and found that there were likely wind gusts of 90 mph, based on the damage received.

The report states, that from southeast Lamar County to southeast Monroe County, large hardwood trees were uprooted, some falling on homes and outdoor sheds.

A resident on Lee Williamson Road reported that their home weather station (unofficial) measured a peak wind gust of 93 mph.

Additional isolated tree damage was reported between Bolingbroke and the northwest side of Macon.