MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon men and their mother are each facing eight counts of dogfighting, according to a list of indictments from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Police say brothers Bruce Edward Davis, 36, and Felix Hughes Jr., 30, and their mother, Sheryly Denise Smith, 54, possessed dogs in 2015 with the intent to fight them and Smith allowed the crimes to occur on her property, according to the indictment.