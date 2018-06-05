Macon-Bibb County commission tables budget including 3.29 mil increase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County commission decided to hold off on voting on an amended budget Tuesday night.

For the last few weeks, the operations and finance committee worked on adjusting the mayor’s proposed budget. The committee’s amended $162 million budget includes a 3.29 millage rate increase, 3 furlough days for county employees, decreasing outside agency funding to $10 million and leaving several positions vacant.

- Advertisement -

“As a property owner of this county, and an employee of this county. We are tired. Leave us alone,” said resident Johnny Rowe. “Y’all are making these tough decisions on our backs.”

Commissioner Virgil Watkins told the public, “We’re either raising revenue, or we’re cutting expenses.”

“Can you make the decision to reduce spending and seize with these continuous tax increases?” asked another resident. “People are leaving the community as consequences of higher taxes.

After listening to residents speak Tuesday night, commissioners decided to table the vote and send it back to committee. Except, this time, Commissioner Joe Allen suggested sending it to the committee of the whole, instead of operations and finance.

The commission has to pass a balanced budget by June 30th.