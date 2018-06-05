Child molester gets more time in prison for video chatting with girl behind bars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man serving time for child molestation is getting more time added to his sentence.

Tuesday, 47-year-old Robert Gunn pleaded guilty to possession of a telecommunications device by a an inmate. He will serve an additional three years in prison without the possibility of parole once he completes his prior 20 year sentence.

- Advertisement -

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Gunn was caught video chatting with a 13-year-old girl on a cell phone in 2016 while serving time at Central State Prison in Macon. Authorities also found screenshots of video chats that included sexually inappropriate pictures of Gunn.

He is serving time for child molestation and sexual battery convictions from 2006 out of Bibb and Carroll counties.