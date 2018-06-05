15 hour hunt for escaped Houston Co. Detention Center inmate in custody

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – After nearly a 15 hour man-hunt for Shane Joe Saip, deputies say they finally have him in custody.

Saip escaped from Houston County Detention Facility Monday night while taking out the trash with another inmate, Willie Driver.

Major Alan Everidge confirmed they found Saip Tuesday morning, just after 11 a.m., in a barn in the woods.

Driver was found Monday night.

Saip has been in custody since April 13, 2018. He was originally arrested and charged for parole violation and burglary. He’s been linked with several burglaries in Houston, Wilcox, Twiggs and Peach Counties.

Driver has also been in custody since April 30th, 2018 for a misdemeanor, obstruction of an officer.

Everidge says the inmates will be facing escape charges and other possible charges.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s still unclear if this was premeditated.

History:

Monday, 7:45 p.m.

Houston County Detention Center Jail Administrator Major Alan Everidge says Saip, 38, and Driver, 24, were taking out the garbage when they fled on food. They were seen going towards a wooded area behind the detention center.

8:30 p.m.

Driver was found in the apartment complex behind the detention center. A resident called police about a suspicious person.

2:15 a.m.

A witness spots someone matchin Saip’s description at Oliver Place Apartments.

4:45 a.m.

Deputies say they believe Saip broke into an apartment at Oliver Place in Perry. They say he may have went out a back window.