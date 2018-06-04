Weekend storms cause a mess, including sinkhole

Due to heavy rain falls, Maynard Church Road in Forsyth is closed until crews repair a sinkhole.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Thunderstorms rumbled through our area this weekend. Sunday’s storms really made a mess. A street in Forsyth is closed after rain caused a two-lane road to cave in.

Monroe County Emergency Management Director Matthew Perry, says he’s advising drivers to pay attention to barricades, after one driver learned their lesson the hard way.

A SUV got stuck in a giant sink hole after the street eroded from the rain. According to Monroe County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, Maynard Church Road is closed until further notice.

In Macon, Public Works Director Marvin Land’s crews were up all night.

“When bad weather occurs, and every one is trying to take shelter, we’ve got to go in it,” Land said.

With wind and heavy rain, the result:

“We had a total of 13 trees down. Mainly in Northern Bibb County, Zebulon Road, Arkwright, Wesleyan Drive, that area,” he said.

Even the firefighters and Georgia Power lent a helping hand.

“Trees fell into power lines, caught fire and also a few trees that were tangled into power lines,” Land said.

He says the priority was to get streets opened before people left for work this morning.

“Spend throughout the day getting everything that fell,” he said.

Land has a friendly reminder for drivers.

“If you’ve got to be on the road, especially in the night hours, be cautions because you’ll never know when you run up on a tree and you never know when you run across water. There’s a void underneath the water,” Land said.

According to Georgia Power’s website, most of the power has been restored. Monroe County Emergency Management’s Facebook post is advising drivers to be aware of low hanging trees. Also, there’s potential for more erosion.

Monroe County’s EMA is asking for residents to conserve water. They’re trying to get storage tanks filled, so there’s no interruption in water for customers.