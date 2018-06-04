Warner Robins among Georgia cities with cheapest gas

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new report by Triple A lists Warner Robins as one of the cities in Georgia with the cheapest gas.

The average price for gas in Warner Robins is $2.68. It’s a cent higher than the cheapest average in the state which is in Augusta.

Triple A says the state average of $2.82 is up nine cents when compared to last month. It’s 60 cents more than this same time last year.

The Auto Club Group says although the summer driving season opened with the most expensive gas in four years, prices at the pump are dropping.

The national average price of $2.95 per gallon is two cents less than last week. Georgia’s average price also dropped two cents last week.

Triple A says the most expensive gas on average is in Atlanta at $2.88, and Athens at $2.86.

Gasbuddy.com is reporting the cheapest gas in Warner Robins is at Davis Food Mart on South Davis Drive at $2.62