One jail inmate on the run, the other captured in Houston County

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two inmates escaped from the Houston County jail Monday night. One of the inmates was captured. The other is still on the run.

Maj. Alan Everidge with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Willie Driver, 24, was taken back into custody, but 38-year-old Shane Joe Saip has not. Saip was last seen in the wooded area behind the Houston County Detention Center. Maj. Everidge says people should assume Saip is dangerous.

Police say Saip is 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. He has a brown mustache and beard, and blue eyes. He was facing a burglary charge and parole violation related to a string of burglaries in April.

Maj. Everidge says the inmates escaped around 7 p.m.

If you have any information on Saip’s whereabouts, call 911 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.