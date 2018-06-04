New company takes over former HAECO hangar, brings 100 new jobs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An aircraft maintenance company is set to bring jobs in Macon this year.

Embraer will move in to the one of the large hangars at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport; where HAECO used to be. The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority made the announcement at a meeting Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company will employ 100 people at the facility with an estimated $4.5 million in payroll annually. Embraer is also planning on investing $1.6 million into the facility and operation.

It has committed to a three-year lease agreement with three one-year options.

Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with business in commercial and executive aviation, defense and security. It has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft since 1969.

Rehabilitation of the facility is expected to begin as soon as possible.

If you would like to apply, click here.