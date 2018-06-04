MGA’s Blake named chair of SSAC board of presidents

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University president Dr. Christopher Blake is the new chair of the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Board of Presidents.

Blake replaces William Carey University president Dr. Tommy King after King’s two-year term came to an end, according to an MGA release. Blue Mountain College president Dr. Barbara McMillin is the new vice chair.

“The conference stands now at a position of strength and strategic potential in the Southeast,” Blake said. “With membership of the conference rising, and financial stability achieved, we can look forward to a period of strength and growth in the conference.”