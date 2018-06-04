Man suspected in series of killings of Arizona professionals found dead

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A suspect wanted for the murders of a prominent forensic psychiatrist and three other people in Arizona killed himself Monday as police were closing in.

Dwight Lamon Jones shot himself in a Scottsdale hotel room after firing at the SWAT team that entered his room, sources said.

“This does appear to be related to the recent homicides in Phoenix and Scottsdale,” Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said as dozens of officers sealed off the Extended Stay America hotel.

“There were multiple shots fired from inside that room,” Lewis said, while the adjacent rooms were being evacuated. “No officer fired any shots during today’s operation.”

Lewis did not identify the suspect beyond calling him an “adult male” or lay out a motive. But sources told NBC News that Jones was 56 and that all four victims were somehow connected to his bitter divorce case from eight years ago.

The hunt began on Thursday after 59-year-old Steven Pitt, who advised police and prosecutors in high-profile cases like the JonBenét Ramsey murder and the Columbine school massacre, was shot dead outside his Phoenix office.

Pitt also did a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation of Jones during his divorce, the sources told NBC News.

Witnesses who reported hearing a loud argument and then gunshots provided police a description of the gunman that allowed them to create a sketch.

Sketch of suspect that killed Steven Pitt.Phoenix Police Department

Then on Friday, paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were killed inside a law office in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale, and police were able to link their deaths to the Pitt killing.

Both women worked for Elizabeth Feldman, who was the divorce lawyer for Jones’ ex-wife, the sources said.

A fourth shooting victim, Marshall Levine, 72, was discovered dead in his Scottsdale office early Saturday morning. His building houses mostly counselors and therapists, and The Arizona Republic described him as “a psychologist and counselor.”

Court records obtained by the NBC affiliate in Phoenix show Jones’ wife filed for divorce in 2009 and the case was not settled until 2017 because of disputes over alimony and child custody.

At one point, Jones’ wife sought an order of protection from her husband, who acted as his own attorney in the divorce, records show.

Shortly before his wife filed for divorce, Jones in May 2009 was charged in Scottsdale Municipal Court with misdemeanor assault, threats and intimidation, and disorderly conduct. He later pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge, the affiliate reported.

