High pressure brings calm weather to Middle Georgia this week

Good Evening!

After weeks of rain across Georgia we have finally made it to a (mostly) dry week. High pressure has moved in behind a cold front and we are finally seeing much drier air.



For perspective, we saw dew points in the 70 range, which is oppressive. Today and through the first part of the week, dew points are expected to stay in the low 60’s and upper 50’s. Much drier air will keep us rain free…at least until Friday.



Tomorrow, a few clouds will move into Middle Georgia as high pressure moves North. Heat returns with highs in the upper 80’s.



Low 90’s return to Middle Georgia as more humid air also pushes back into the area.



Even with calm weather, the risk for severe storms is not over this summer, so it is time to prepare for the worst. We will be at the Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd in Macon. We will program weather radios that you can also buy at the Kroger, to make sure you get the warnings you need when severe weather is in your area.

Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves