Golf tournament helps Middle Georgia students with scholarship money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Omega Psi Phi Scholarship and benefit Golf Tournament will take place on June 8th. The tournament will take place at the Southern Hills golf Course in Hawkinsville. Sam Henderson said recently they gave away about ten thousand dollars in scholarship money to several students in Houston County. Check out the full interview with Sam Henderson, William L. Turner and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.