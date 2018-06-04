Duke beats Georgia twice to take Athens baseball regional

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – No. 9 Georgia needed just one win Monday to advance to an NCAA Super Regional but couldn’t get it done.

No. 18 Duke swept the Bulldogs (8-5, 8-4) in the Athens regional final at Foley Field to set up a Super Regional meeting with former Veterans Warhawk Gabe Holt and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. That three-game series in Lubbock, Texas starts Friday.

“It’s extremely disappointing to be in the position that we’re in and to not be able to move on,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin told reporters after the game. “It’s hard to put into words. I told our team, ‘The further that you go, the more that you accomplish, when it ends, it’s even more disappointing.'”

“It hurts a lot. We’ve got five great seniors that have helped turn this program around.”

Georgia finishes the season 39-21. It’s the Bulldogs’ first winning record since 2012.