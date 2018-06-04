Drier week ahead with lower humidity in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers and storms that rolled through Middle Georgia Sunday night were associated with a cold front that will help push tropical moisture out of the southeast this week.

Following the cold front is a ridge of high pressure. Winds will flow from the northwest to the southeast as cooler and drier air makes its arrival throughout the day Monday.

The high pressure system will also help to clear out any leftover cloud cover resulting in abundant sunshine.

Humidity will be lower as the day continues. A drop in dew points (to the low 60’s and 50’s) will indicate the arrival of the drier air.

Other than some clouds, it will be mostly sunny and dry Monday through Friday. Rain chances will return heading into the weekend.

