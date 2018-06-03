Former Margarita’s employee and accomplice arrested for identity fraud

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two women are behind bars and facing multiple charges for financial and identity fraud in Macon.

One of the suspects, Mary Campbell, 22, was a former employee at Margarita’s Mexican restaurant on Bowman Road.

- Advertisement -

Authorities with the sheriff’s office say that’s how she initially gained access to the victim’s credit card information as they were paying for their food.

Campbell and her accomplice Sage Bowman, 27, were arrested on Thursday, May 31st.

Campbell was charged with 12 counts of Financial Identity Fraud and one count of Financial Transaction Card Fraud while her accomplice was charged with one count of Obstruction and one count of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Related Article: Man shot at Macon motel

Campbell is currently being held on a bond of $28,250 while Bowman was released on a $4,250 bond.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.