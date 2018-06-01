Road Closures in Downtown Macon during filming of HBO show

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Expect delays in downtown Macon next week as crews start filming the pilot for a new HBO show.

Crews are shooting ‘Brooklyn’ in Macon until June 7th.

Scenes from the police police drama are taking place inside the Douglas Theatre. Shooting is also taking place on Second Street between Cherry and Mulberry.

Roads will close throughout the next few days and some parking spots may not be available.

If you’re interested in being an extra on the show, click here.

You’ll find which areas will be closed, and on what dates in the photos below.