Macon Bacon stays unbeaten, beats Lexington Co. 8-4 in home opener

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A sellout crowd witnessed the Macon Bacon beat the Lexington County Blowfish 8-4 Friday night in the Bacon’s home opener at historic Luther Williams Field.

Macon jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, but the Blowfish rallied in the fifth with four runs of their own.

The Bacon pulled away to move to 2-0 ahead of their second meeting with rival Savannah Saturday night. It will be the Bananas’ first trip to Luther Williams Field.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.