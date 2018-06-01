Hot and humid for the weekend, but relief is in sight!

Good Evening!

After the storms this afternoon, it was a great night for some baseball!

Storms stay in the forecast over the weekend as well as very warm conditions. Heat index values will be near triple digits during the afternoon, so make sure you stay hydrated.

By Sunday night a cold front moves through the area that will finally relieve some of the heat and humidity for a few days and bring a much drier forecast for next week!

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves