Discover Middle Georgia: Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is home to a museum that is one of a kind in the state, and it’s the country’s largest state sports museum.

Thought it was first created in the 1950’s, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame has been in Macon for almost 20 years.

The museum has two floors of artifacts on display honoring the state’s best athletes, coaches and teams.

Executive Director of the museum, Jim McLendon, says the museum is in possession of over 4,000 artifacts that are changed out periodically to keep the museum fresh.

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame includes both men's and women's sports, with skill levels ranging from high school to professional leagues. The Hall of Fame itself has over 400 inductees. Eight members are added each year.