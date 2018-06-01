Bibb Co. School teacher tells student ‘Get your a** out of my classroom,’ charged with cruelty to children

Teacher has been put on leave without pay.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A Bibb County School teacher is facing charges of cruelty to children. A mother is accusing Dr. Jessica Stevens of grabbing her son’s arm, aggressively.

Then, telling the child, “Get your a** out of my classroom!”

This is according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place at Heritage Elementary School after Stevens says she had enough of the child’s behavior.

The mother took pictures of her son’s arm, showing small bruises around his wrist. Another teacher’s statement says she noticed a ‘finger-type’ bruising.

In a state from Bibb County School District it says:

“On May 16, an incident involving Heritage Elementary teacher Dr. Jessica Garcia Stevens was reported to the school’s administration and to the district’s human resources department. Dr. Stevens, a fourth grade teacher, was placed on leave with pay immediately pending an investigation of the incident.” The news release says Stevens admitted to using profanity and grabbing the child.”