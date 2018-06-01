Armed robbery at Murphy USA gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects, after an armed robbery at the Murphy USA Gas Station on Gray Hwy.

Reports say the suspects entered the store wearing masks over their faces, and demanded cash from the register. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

After getting the cash, they fled the store on foot. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.