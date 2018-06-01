Angie’s List: Baby-proofing your home

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Over 1 million babies and young children are injured at home each year. Accidents happen, but a lot of them can be prevented if proper childproofing measures are taken. Hiring a professional to baby-proof your home is well worth the investment.

Despite all the information available to parents these days, the average homeowner may not realize all safety hazards a home may pose for a child.

“Baby-proofing your house can be one of the most important things you can do as a parent to make sure your kids are safe and a lot of parents are willing to pay to make sure it’s done correctly,” said Angie Hicks, Angie’s List founder.

While a lot of childproofing can be done yourself, seeking the advice of a pro can ensure you’re installing everything correctly and covering all the bases.

“It doesn’t have to be a huge investment, there’s a lot of things you can do on your own and we point those things out as well that some parents may have not thought of,” said Kent McCool with Home Safe Homes.

McCool developed a room-by-room plan to make childproofing the most effective it can be.

“We make a comprehensive evaluation and we’ll tell you what we recommend, but I’d say the biggest thing that people use us for would be making sure things are installed right and they’re getting the right product for their home.”

Before you hire, determine if your child proofer has the necessary experience and credentials.

“How experienced they are doing this? Are they a member of an organization that specializes in that or are they a member of the International Association for Child Safety that helps educate child proofers on new products,” McCool said.

When hiring a baby-proofer, Angie’s List also recommends asking about their insurance and licensing. Also, take the time to discuss potential hazards inside and outside your home and any peculiarities of your home, such as lofts or bay windows.

For more information, you can follow the link below:

https://www.angieslist.com/research/baby-and-childproofing