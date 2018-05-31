Teens rescued from rocks at High Falls Park maybe facing charges

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Earlier this week, two teenagers were rescued at High Falls State Park. As a result, the Department of Natural Resources is looking into possible charges against the teens.

Lieutenant Lawson Bittick with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds passed signs stating to stay off the rocks. The teens were then, overtaken by swift water, and had to be rescued.

- Advertisement -

They are now possibly facing multiple charges.

“Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is actively working with our District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are relevant in the future and anymore incidents that may happen, hopefully, that we can prevent,” Bittick said.

He says the possible charges are criminal trespassing and reckless conduct.