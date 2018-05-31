Relief from the rain and heat is on the way

Macon made it back to the 90’s today ahead of what looks to be a very warm weekend. We also saw our share of pop-up storms through the afternoon and evening, but nothing too strong.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90’s and high humidity,once again. If you are headed to the Macon Bacon home opener, just be aware that we could see some showers and storms.



The rest of the weekend will be much of the same,with scattered storm chances each day and highs in the 90’s. Humidity will remain high until we see a cold front on Sunday night/Monday morning that will finally bring relief from the 90’s as well as the oppressive humidity.



We even get a few dry days to start next week!! We will also have another weather radio programming event on Tuesday at the Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd here in Macon.



Hope to see you out at the ballgame tomorrow!

