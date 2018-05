New Family Dollar will be on Northside Drive.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A new Family Dollar is coming to Macon.

The grand-opening kicks off next Thursday. The event will include giveaways and prizes of reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle.

There will also be a celebration for the community on Saturday, June 9th. The first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

The new store is located at 4007 Northside Drive.