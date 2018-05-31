Macon Bacon scores four in ninth, beats Savannah Bananas in opener

SAVANNAH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon’s offense sizzled their way to a 10-6 win over the Savannah Bananas Thursday night at Grayson Stadium.

The newest members of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate baseball league founded in 1997, scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to knock off their rival.

The Bacon took a 7-6 lead on a sacrifice fly by Riley King (Georgia) before a solo home run by C.J. Bush (Murray State). They added two more unearned runs and held on for the win in the season opener for both teams.

Macon plays its home opener Friday night against the Lexington County Blowfish. First pitch at historic Luther Williams Field is at 7.

41NBC will have live coverage on our 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. news.