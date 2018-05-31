Macon Bacon are ready to “Play Ball”

The Bacon are ready to sizzle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Excitement is in the air at historic Luther Williams Field.

The Macon Bacon will play their first home game at the stadium on Friday, and team owner Steve DeLay says everything is in place and ready to go.

Team officials tell 41NBC the game is sold out. More than 3,300 people are expected to be in attendance for the game against the Lexington County Blowfish.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Watch the full interview with Steve DeLay and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson in the video player above.