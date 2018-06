MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County school officials broke ground at the new combined campus of Northeast High School and Appling Middle School Wednesday morning.

Construction has already begun for the Northeast High School part of the campus, which is set to be open for the 2019-2020 school year.

Appling Middle School will open the following school year.

The budget for construction was originally slotted for $45 million but has increased to $54.2 million.