Three killed in Macon County auto accident

MACON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people were killed during an accident on Georgia Hwy 49 in Macon County yesterday.

Reports say that just before 11:30 a.m., 33-year-old Shelby Shaw was in the northbound lane, when attempted to pass an SUV during a curve in the road.

A Mercedes sedan and a Ford F-150 were traveling in the southbound lane. Shaw’s car hit the F-150 head-on, before spinning around and striking the Mercedes from the side. The SUV that Shaw was attempting to pass was also hit.

Shaw died at the scene. The driver of the F-150, 65-year-old Errol Bernard, and his passenger, 80-year-old Annie Pearl Harris, were also killed.

The other drivers reported minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.