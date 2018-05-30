Patients opting out of ambulance rides

Emergency responders say grabbing your car keys and driving yourself to the hospital may not always be the safest.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Tuesday morning, a west Macon man was shot inside his home. When 45-year-old Larry Harden was found by his girlfriend, she seen he had multiple gunshot wounds. Instead of calling dispatch for an ambulance, she did what she had to do and drove Harden, herself, to the hospital.

This isn’t the first time 41NBC News has reported on people with injuries, driving themselves to the hospital, or having people drive them, instead of calling 911 for emergency responders to come.