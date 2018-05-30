Open Streets Macon canceled again, new date set

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Organizers of Open Streets Macon have canceled the 3rd annual event for a second time.

This is the event that will shut down parts of Downtown Macon and turn it into a park.

The event was rescheduled for this Sunday June 3rd after rain caused organizers to cancel the event that was initially set for April.

Open Streets Macon will now take place Sunday, October 7th.

MLK Boulevard from Riverside to Hazel Street and Cherry Street from 5th Street to Spring Street will be blocked off.