WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can meet officers with the Warner Robins Police Department during the Night of Blue Lights event.

It’s set for Thursday, May 31st in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Officials say this is an opportunity to meet and greet officers and to check out the different vehicles that the department uses.

If you’re looking to work in Law Enforcement, you’re encouraged to attend the event as well.

The event is from 6 PM to 8 PM.