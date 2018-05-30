Keeping the humidity, turning up the heat in Middle Georgia this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Alberto may be moving northward, but the tropical system is still going to impact Middle Georgia through the end of the work week.

Southerly wind flow will allow ample moisture to stream across the southeast.

Combining high humidity and daytime heating from the sun, showers and storms will pop-up daily.

Temperatures on their own are expected to rise into the low 90’s this weekend. Adding in the humidity, it will feel even hotter – close to 100 degrees by Sunday.

Once again, rain chances extend through the next seven days.

Pop-up showers and storms each day will provide a little relief from the heat, temporarily dropping temperatures.

