Heat and humidity continue through the week

Good evening,

Another day in Middle Georgia, another day of scattered storms with heavy rain!

The forecast remains very much the same through the end of the week, and we are going to be cranking up the heat a bit. Beginning tomorrow, we can expect much of Middle Georgia to make it into the upper 80’s with a few 90’s as well. Heat index values will make it feel even warmer through the end of the week.



Friday has a very similar forecast, which is not great news if you are headed to the Macon Bacon home opener. Hopefully those hit and miss showers stay away from the field!



The weekend will see a decrease in rain chances, but no days are looking completely dry this weekend or next week.

Also note that the 41 First Alert Weather Team will be at Kroger on Hartley Bridge rd. in Macon tomorrow from 4:30-6:30pm programming weather radios and broadcasting live. Come say hi if you are around!



Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves