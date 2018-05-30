Furever After Rescue community fundraiser happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can bring home a new family member during the Furever After Rescue Summer Splash happening this weekend.

The community fundraiser will be held at First Christian Church of Macon Saturday.

You’ll find some free activities for people of all ages including outdoor water play, local food, artist, and other vendors.

There will also be a Doggy Fashion Show. 41NBC’s Jerry Shannon and Tanya Modesitzki are some of the judges for that part of the event.

There will also be a raffle and door prizes.

The event is from 10 AM to 3 PM.

41NBC’s Ty Wilson talked with Monica Springer and Haley Hudson.