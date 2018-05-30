Crash in Montezuma kills three people

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are dead following an accident involving multiple vehicles in Montezuma.

The Georgia State Patrol says 33-year-old Shelby Shaw was driving on GA 49 Tuesday morning when she tried to pass the driver in an SUV. Troopers say Shelby’s Chevrolet Impala hit the driver of a Ford F-150 that was traveling in the southbound lane. That impact caused the Impala to also hit the driver of a Mercedes and the driver of the SUV.

Shaw, along with the driver of the F-F150 was killed in the crash. 80-year-old Annie Harris was also killed. She was the passenger in the F-150.

This accident is still under investigation.