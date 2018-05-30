Bibb County Schools partner with Tubman Museum to hold art exhibit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District announced an artistic partnership today to get members of their staff a chance to express themselves creatively.

Along with the National Arts Program and the Tubman Museum, Bibb Schools employees will have a chance to have their art displayed for everyone to see in a special exhibit to be held in the fall of 2018.

“This is a special showcase of our employees in the Bibb County School District,” said Ben Bridges, the district’s Director of Fine Arts. “Where their employees and their families, and also retirees, can participate by creating artwork and having it professionally displayed here at the Tubman Museum.”

The special exhibit will be held beginning in November.

“This program is open to adults, it’s open to kids, it’s open to profressional artists , it’s open to people who have never created a painting or photograph before,” said Jeffrey Bruce of the Tubman Museum.

Bridges says the Tubman Museum is only one of 87 venues in 30 states to have an exhibit through the National Art Program.

In order to be eligible for the exhibit, you need to be an employee, retiree, or an immediate family member of an employee of the Bibb County School District.

In order to receive a form in order to apply, you can call Ben Bridges at 478-765-8595, or through email at ben.bridges@bcsdk12.net or Donald Druitt at 478-391-2406 and donald.druitt@gmail.com.

For more information, you can visit www.nationalartsprogram.org.