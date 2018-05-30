Bibb deputies looking for woman who used fake ID to buy car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the woman who they say used stolen identification to buy a Range Rover.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say the woman had the victim’s information with a photograph. Deputies say the vehicle could have been in the Middle Georgia area since the middle of April. The Range Rover was purchased at Carvana in Atlanta and deputies do not know what’s on the tag.

If you can help deputies in this case, call Investigator Michael Parrott at 478-803-2650 or 478-954-0841. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-743-2330.