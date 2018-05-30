Enrollment period at DREAM Academy ends this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are only a couple of days left to register your child to attend the Dream Academy Charter School in Macon.

The school is set to open at 151 Madison Street in the Pleasant Hill community this fall.

Parents interested in enrolling their child must apply by Friday, June 1st.

Tours of the campus will be available tomorrow and Friday. Families can learn about everything the school offers including its discipline, and safety procedures.

You can get more information at the school Thursday and Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM and 4 PM to 7 PM.

Here’s a link to Dream Academy’s website.