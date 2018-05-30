Summer meal program available for students in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Free lunches will be available for kids in Jones County starting next week.

The Jones County School Nutrition Program is teaming up with the Jones County Parks and Recreation Department to provide the meals for students for a few weeks during the summer.

Kids ages one to 18 will have to eat their free meal at Wells Elementary school in order for organizers to properly plan and count the meals being provided.

The program is from 11 AM to 2 PM from June 4th to July 27th.

A school bus will be available to pick up and drop off students in the Wells Elementary and Clifton Ridge school zones.

Here are the ways you can find meal sites available for students.