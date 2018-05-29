Traffic accident causes damage to Macon restaurant Jim Shaw’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles caused damage to Macon seafood restaurant, Jim Shaw’s.

Reports say that 31-year-old Tiffany Knight was traveling on Vineville Ave around 6 a.m., when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the road.

Knight’s vehicle struck a Honda CRV in the parking lot of Jim Shaw’s, causing both vehicles to strike the side of the building.

No one was injured during the incident. The crash remains under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.